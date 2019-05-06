This week, reader wondered about drainage, sidewalks and kayaks.

Q: With all the rain and water backing up into some intersections it seems like there should be an ordinance against mowing and throwing grass into our guttering network. Is there an ordinance regulating this?

Yes and no. Residents should not use gutters as trash cans, but you’re not necessarily at fault if the gutter backs up after a hard rain.

“Now, if they have a bag of leaves and dump them into the street, we can address that,” said John Vetter, code enforcement officer for Hutchinson.

If a person is deliberately packing gutters with debris, the code enforcement department will follow up on a report and cite accordingly.

If the drain just isn’t draining, you can contact the Public Works department. But your best bet it to keep the area clean to prevent problems in the first place.

“Right now, those maple seeds - or ‘helicopters’ like the kids call them - they can create huge plugs. If everyone would sweep those gutters up, that would make a huge difference,” said Maintenance Flood Control Superintendent Jeff Nichols.

It’s each property owner’s responsibility to keep edges clean, so taking a little time with a broom, pitchfork or shovel can go a long way. If your gutter is having problems, chances are there are several other problem spots around town, too.

“It takes a lot of effort and cost when it’s jammed up,” Nichols said. “You can call it in, but also realize we’re out there making every effort trying to get through as much of the town as we can.”

Q: Can you tell us what happened to the "brick-like" sidewalk on the north end of Carey Park? It used to run pretty much parallel with the hike and bike path, but it was recently removed from the north end of the pond all the way to the north end of the park.

It’s not often a Parks Department removes a sidewalk, but the change is part of a larger plan for Carey Park near the Jim P. Martinez Sunflower Trail.

“It was feet away from the Jim Martinez trail, so it seemed like a duplicate. We removed about 1,000 feet of sidewalk, which means we had to edge 2,000 feet of that,” said Justin Combs, director of parks and facilities.

Removing the duplicated sidewalk reduces the amount of maintenance the department has to do so they can focus resources on other needs.

In the future, more updates will come to the pond area at Carey Park. Two bridges have already been replaced to be ADA compliant, and there’s one left to do. That update will include part of a new sidewalk that will connect the bridge to the Martinez trail and parking area, Combs said.

“Once we’re done it will make more sense with new connections to the trail and with access to the pond,” Combs said. “We’re hoping to have this wrapped up this summer.”

Q: What are the rules for kayaking or canoeing on the Ark River?

Short answer, there’s not a lot of rules.

The Arkansas River is part of the National Trail system and is the sixth longest water trail in the United States. It’s controlled by the Department of the Interior and overseen by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

Scott Brown of Arkanoe, LLC, a kayak and canoe service in Hutchinson, told me that common sense is the best rule when it comes to adventures on the river.

“It is every American's birthright to enjoy this National treasure,” Brown said. “The Arkansas River is a wild waterway. Canoers and kayakers should always be aware of weather, water conditions and their own abilities.”

Brown says to always wear your life jacket, and always pack out what you pack in - and then some.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.