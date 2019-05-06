Today's Birthday (05/06/19). Grab lucrative opportunities this year. Follow careful plans with steady action for success. Win through communications this summer, before your journey takes a different tack. By next winter your exploration yields satisfying gifts, inspiring a change in your writing or creative expression. Share your story.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- You're going through a financially savvy phase over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. You're a smart shopper. Profitable ideas abound. Get practical, naturally.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Profits can flower today. You're especially practical and clever, with Mercury in your sign for several weeks. Express yourself. Your creativity seems boundless.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- You're especially practical, introspective and quiet for a few weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Clean old messes. Notice your dreams. Think twice before speaking once.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Communication and collaboration comes easily, with Mercury in Taurus. You work especially effectively with groups. Your friends are there for you. Plan your team strategy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Take on more responsibility, with Mercury in Taurus for three weeks. Communication skills advance your career. Discuss dreams, visions and goals. Make promises and plans.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Explore distant lands. Pursue higher education. Fall in love with a fascinating subject over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Make long-distance connections.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Practice financial practicality, with Mercury in Taurus. Pay bills and review your budget. Shared accounts grow with communication. Make lucrative connections and collaborations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Compromise comes easier with your partner, with Mercury in Taurus over three weeks. Communication flowers. Work together and get farther than either would solo.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Your health, fitness and labors benefit from communication, with Mercury in Taurus for three weeks. Practice for excellent value and service. Advance faster with great coaching.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Passion surges over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Express your love. Communicate feelings through art and craft. Play your favorite game with someone fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Resolve a family issue. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus, fix up your place. Work out a home vision that works for everyone.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially brilliant, with Mercury in Taurus. Concentration and focus come easier. Write reports, posts and articles. Share the news. Create a buzz.