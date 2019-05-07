

Mora, Mora: Take It Easy: 7 p.m. May 7, Hutchinson Public Library auditorium, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. A 1,500-mile photographic journey through central Madagascar. Dave McKane will use his photography to illustrate the different sides of the most amazing country he has ever visited. Over nearly three weeks of driving 1,500 miles around this mini-continent, he captured images from north, south, east and west. He trained his lens on the landscape, the people, the plant life, and the animal life. Stay after the presentation to be part of a dusk photo of the library.

Prenatal Yoga: 6 to 7 p.m. May 7, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Little Rabbit Yoga Studio is excited to announce a collaboration with Bump to Baby of Reno County for Prenatal Yoga at the Hutchinson Art Center. No prior yoga experience is necessary to attend, just bring a friend! Come learn how prenatal yoga can help you manage your stress during pregnancy, aid in labor and delivery, and more all alongside other expecting moms. This is a donation-based class. Whether you can donate or not does not determine your attendance. All are welcome to attend. For more information about the classes offered through Bump to Baby and their schedule, please visit their website: https://www.renogov.org/648/Bump-to-Baby

Drop-In Tour: Georgia O'Keeffe: 3 p.m. May 7, Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W Museum Blvd, Wichita. Learn more about "Georgia O'Keeffe: Art, Image, Style" on a tour with museum docents. Join in great conversation and exploration during a one-hour tour, offered on a Tuesday afternoon when crowds are smaller. Drop-In Tours depart from WAM's Boeing Foyer. No reservations required, but exhibition tickets must be purchased. Cost is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors age 60 and older, or $3 for students.

