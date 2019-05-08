Shawnee County sheriff's officials said they were investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Silver Lake.

The crash was reported at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of N.W. US-24 highway.

Shawnee County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Wanamaker said emergency dispatchers received a call from a Silver Lake resident, who reported a man was outside a house asking for someone to call 911 as after a crash.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man in Wehner's Thiftway parking lot, who reported the crash scene was across the street in the Moore Tire Center parking lot.

Wanamaker said it was found that the man was able to get out of his crashed vehicle on his own. After being treated by first responders at the scene, the man, later identified as Kendal D. Baker, 19, of Wichita, was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance for injuries that weren't considered to be life-threatening.

The initial investigation revealed that a white Ford Focus driven by the man was westbound on US-24 and was entering Silver Lake.

Wanamaker said at US-24 and Center Street, the road starts to curve to the north.

It appeared that the driver didn't judge the curve correctly, Wanamaker said, causing the Ford he was driving to veer off of the roadway and onto the property of Moore Tire Center and Silver Lake Auto LLC. When the vehicle entered this property, it stuck five parked vehicles in the parking lot, causing significant damage to four of the five vehicles it struck. The Ford flipped over the vehicles that it struck and landed on its side in the parking lot of these businesses.

Wanamaker said the crash is under investigation by the Silver Lake Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. He added that it is believed alcohol could be a factor in this accident.