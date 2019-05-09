LAWRENCE — Kansas coach Bill Self likes what he's seen from the Jayhawks' latest basketball recruit.

So much so that he compared Tristan Enaruna favorably to a pair of previous KU one-hit wonders.

"We have been recruiting Tristan the entire year and have always been impressed with his IQ, skillset and tremendous athletic ability," Self said of Enaruna, a four-star forward from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. "At 17 years old, he is young for his class but his versatility is one of a guard.

"He would remind KU fans of a Kelly Oubre and Andrew Wiggins-type from his size, athletic ability and skillset. He is still time away from having the impact that those two players had (at Kansas) and strength will be very important in his development. We feel like Tristan's ceiling is one that he could be one of the most complete offensive players that we've had here at Kansas over the last several years."

Enaruna, a 6-foot-8, 205-pounder originally from Almere, Flevoland, Netherlands, went public with his commitment Tuesday night on Twitter.

"I'm blessed to announce my commitment to one of the most prestigious programs in the country. I'm super excited to join this great community and see what and where this journey will bring me," he tweeted. "I'm ready."

Enaruna, who has been listed as tall 6-10 by some recruiting services, has a 7-foot wingspan. He moved to the United States midway through his junior year of high school and last season averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Wasatch.

Enaruna chose KU over finalists Miami (Fla.) and Creighton. Pegged as a four-star prospect by recruiting website 247Sports, Enaruna is listed as the organization’s No. 79-ranked prospect in the Class of 2019, according to the outlet's composite rankings. He is listed at No. 44 by Rivals.com.

Enaruna said he made his decision because he has always wanted to play “on the big team.”

“When KU started to recruit me, they’ve been recruiting me very hard,” Enaruna said. “We kind of built like a relationship, me and them. I really like coach Self and I think he’ll be able to help me to become the player that I really want.”

Versatility, Enaruna said, is one of the most noticeable aspects of his game.

"Like being able to play different positions, guard different positions — just doing a lot of different stuff on the court," he continued. "For example, I like to handle the ball and get my teammates involved, and I really like to pass — a lot of people think I’m really looking to score a lot, but I love passing. Scoring is another thing that is one of my other strengths, just scoring in general. So post ups, jump shots, 3s. I really like to run the pick-and-roll. So (I'm) kind of like a playmaker.”

He certainly caught Self's eye.

"He had a great year at Wasatch as they qualified for the GEICO National Tournament as the sixth seed and lost to Oak Hill Academy (Va.) in the quarterfinals," Self said. "Tristan has been very well drilled and very well coached.

"He has been in the United States the last two years, which should allow his transition into college to be a fairly seamless one."

Enaruna joins a pair of fellow four-star commits as incoming KU players — 6-5, 175-pound forward Christian Braun, who is pegged 101st on the composite rankings, and 6-1, 170-pound guard Isaac McBride, who is slotted at 107th.

“I always dreamed of playing in front of a big stage like this,” Enaruna said, “so I’m very excited for that.”

KU guards Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson and forwards Dedric Lawson and Silvio De Sousa have each declared for the NBA Draft, and while Dotson is widely expected to return, De Sousa is awaiting completion of an appeal of the NCAA's ruling that he is ineligible through the 2019-20 campaign. If that appeal is unsuccessful, De Sousa has said, he will remain in the professional ranks.