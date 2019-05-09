A man from France received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Pratt on May 6.

Nicholas Raspiengeas of France was eastbound in a 2019 Ford Fiesta on First Street in Pratt when a northbound 2010 Ford F105 pickup, driven by Kelly Nunn of Pratt, failed to yield at a stop sign on Taylor and broadsided the Fiesta on the passenger side doors. The Fiesta flipped over and came to rest on its top in the westbound lanes of traffic and facing south.

Pratt County EMS transported Raspiengeas’ passenger Oliver Pommier also of France to Pratt Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released, said Pratt Police Cpl. Mike McAbee.

Raspiengeas and Nunn refused transport. All three were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions until the accident was cleared.

Raspiengeas and Pommier were in the area chasing storms, hoping to get photos of a Kansas tornado, according to McAbee.