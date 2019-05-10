SOCCER

VALLEY CENTER 2, SOUTH 0: At Valley Center, Salina South was shut out in its final road game of the regular season on Thursday.

Valley Center has been one of the top teams in Class 5A this season, raising its record to 14-1. The Hornets have given up seven goals total in 15 matches and earned their ninth shutout this season.

Sydney Wilson had both Valley Center goals, scoring in the 24th minute and again in the first minute of the second half.

South (8-7) will close the regular season at home today against Newton in a match that has twice been postponed by weather. Start time is 6:30 p.m. at Salina Stadium.

SOFTBALL

COUGARS SWEEP McPHERSON: At McPherson, Salina South closed the regular season with 11-3 and 14-1 wins in its doubleheader against McPherson on Thursday.

The Cougars trailed 2-0 in the opener, but tied it up with two runs in the fourth and added eight runs in the fifth. Katie Rivera had three hits, with Abby Miller and Mataya Copes adding two each.

South led 5-1 after two innings in the second contest, then added to its lead with two runs in the fourth and a seven-run fifth. Miller and Jenna Henderson led the way with three hits apiece, and Reese Altman and Chloee Anderson had two hits each.

Henderson was the winning pitcher in both games, allowing three hits in the opener and two in the second contest.

The Cougars (15-5) will play in a Class 5A regional on Tuesday at Goddard, facing Wichita Heights (8-12) in a 3 p.m. semifinal.