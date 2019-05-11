NICKERSON—It's a clean sweep. The Smoky Valley High School track and field teams remain superior this season, winning the Central Kansas League on Thursday in Nickerson.

The boys collected eight first-place finishes and scored a total of 112 points, beating out Hillsboro High School ( 79.5) and Pratt High School (77.5). Tim Lambert had four alone in 100, 200, 300 hurdles and anchored in the winning 4x100 relay team, which included Andrew Peters, Lane Schrag and Carson Windholz. Ran Heline added two in both the 1,600 and 3,200. Peters got one in the pole vault, and Schrag won gold in the 400.

The Lady Vikings scored a total of 105.5 points, outlasting Haven High School (95), and Hesston High School (82.5). Belle Peters doubled in the 100 hurdles and pole vault. Abby Rose was victorious in the 400, and the team of McKinley Johnson, Abby Rose, Rylee Ebert and Gracie Lambert in the 4x800 also came up big for the Lady Vikings.

