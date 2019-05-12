More than 150 women attending the 3rd annual Women’s Leadership Conference at the Kansas Cosmosphere April 18 heard from three speakers and a Hutchinson Leadership panel on what it takes to be a successful leader in the profit and non-profit business world.

For six hours, which included lunch, participants learned that they are not unique juggling the three nearly full-time jobs of wife, mother and supervisor. Some women are more fortunate and have a support system, but many do not.

Sarah Hill-Nelson, of Lawrence, is CEO of a power plant her family started there in 1872. She’s the only woman on the payroll, supervising 35 men.

Dell Marie Shanahan Swearer has lived in Hutchinson nearly 30 years, but came from Eastern Kansas. She recently joined the Hutchinson Community Foundation.

Debra Teufel, President of the Hutchinson Chamber, was born in Kansas, but spent much of her life in Oklahoma and South-Central Kansas.

Most of the speakers addressed family support, mentors and often difficult decisions being made that can affect the whole family, such as making moves to improve their financial and living conditions that may or may not work out as intended.

Many emphasized having good mentors and advisors to assist them in analyzing potentials and drawbacks to making some of these decisions. They all emphasized that you must ultimately prepare yourself for the opportunity which may turn out well, but in a different way than planned.

Overall, they emphasized that there are generally no silver bullets, but hard work, education and financial decisions that have to be made.

The Hutchinson SCORE Chapter along with the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce, Hutchinson Community College, Quest Center, LLC and Bretz and Young Attorneys sponsored the event.

Because of the continued growth in attendance, Hutchinson SCORE plans to offer another Women’s Leadership Conference in April 2020.