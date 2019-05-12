A proposed three-year employment agreement with Topeka firefighters is among matters being considered when city and county elected officials hold their regular meetings this coming week.

The Shawnee County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in its chambers in Room B-11 of the County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th, while the Topeka City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

Commissioners will consider entering into a contract that would arrange for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation to team up to put interpretive signage in Skyline Park at Burnett's Mound.

The county would pay expenses totaling up to $300 for preparation and installation while the Citizen Potawatomi Nation would provide materials — including signs, panels, frames and hardware — at a cost of at least $4,800.

The commission will also consider accepting Jolene Miller's resignation from the Third Judicial Nominating Convention and appointing Randall Phillips to complete Miller's unexpired term, which ends Feb. 28, 2020.

The city's mayor and council on Tuesday will consider approving a contract covering the years 2019 through 2021 with Topeka firefighters represented in collective bargaining by Local No. 83 of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

The proposed agreement would increase base pay for beginning firefighters this year by 9.8 percent, to $15 an hour from $13.66 an hour, and would otherwise provide pay increases of 2 percent in 2019, 2 percent in 2020 and 3 percent in 2021. It would also phase in certification requirements for promotions.

The proposed agreement comes before the mayor and council at a time when Fire Chief Craig Duke plans to transition his department next year from providing mere emergency medical services to providing advanced life support.

The contract would arrange for firefighters who provide paramedic services to receive additional pay in the amounts of $2,500 for 2020 and $3,000 for 2021, and would offer a one-time bonus of $1,000 to current employees who became authorized to perform paramedic services.

The governing body also plans Tuesday to:

• Discuss but take no action regarding the fire department's plans to implement an advanced life support program.

• Discuss but not act on a proposal that would require the city administration to receive governing body approval to dispose of tort claims against the city if the amount involved is $50,000 or more. Current rules require governing body approval if the amount is $10,000 or more.

• Hear quarterly reports from the utilities, public works and planning and development departments.

• Hear an update from city manager Brent Trout regarding goals and priorities of the city's governing body, which consists of the mayor and council.