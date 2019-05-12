“It’s really quite simple. Jump in your car and start exploring!”

That’s how Kansas Sampler Foundation describes the Big Kansas Road Trip, and that’s exactly what Andrea Springer and I did May 2-5 on the second annual adventure. The foundation and participating communities host the event, which is in its second year.

Cheyenne, Sherman, and Wallace Counties put their best foot forward just being themselves, as hundreds of Kansas Explorers showed up to see what made them unique.

The objective of the Big Kansas Road Trip is to enjoy and experience each community. There’s no caravan or schedule. People go at their own pace.

Visit with the locals. There is no better way to learn about a community then to talk to the people who live there. Create your own “Explorer Quest” by searching for a great piece of pie, playing a round of golf, traveling a scenic roadway, or walking around the downtown.

There are treasures in every town.

We explored the St. Francis, Bird City, Goodland, Sharon Springs, and Wallace communities.

At Bird City, we were warmly greeted by Jill at City Hall, a beautifully restored 1936 WPA building. With a warm smile and welcoming manner, she directed us to a city park complete with a swimming pool, several great restaurants, and a free community gym.

In St. Francis, we toured the St. Francis Motorcycle Museum, enjoyed refreshments at Fresh Seven, a rescued building turned eclectic coffee shop, strolled downtown boutiques, and were entertained by a young girl dancing on a downtown sidewalk.

We also visited the bustling Ft. Wallace Museum in Wallace, as well as the 1879 Kansas Pacific Railroad House, considered the finest supervisor’s residence of its time.

We stopped in Sharon Springs and took in a car show and wine tasting.

Goodland offered great local dining and a great venue for the Kansas Explorers meeting, directly under the giant Van Gogh reproduction of “3 Sunflowers In A Vase.” At 24 by 32 feet and 50 feet in the air, it is visible from Interstate 70.

We capped off our Friday night with a gorgeous sunset viewing at Mt. Sunflower. At 4,039 feet, it is the highest point in Kansas.

Our trek into far northwest Kansas also took us to the incredible Arikaree Breaks in Cheyenne County. The advancing tributaries of the Arikaree and Republican rivers have carved out this spectacular 30-mile long series of ravines and gullies.

The dirt road drive through wheat fields and pasture land suddenly opened up to the beautiful canyons and amazing vistas. This alone was well was well worth the trip.

The event’s goal is to help us see Kansas with new eyes. Previously we had only ever driven through this part of the state. We learned this is far from drive-through country and found the friendliest folks we have ever encountered -- all excited to share their communities.

The next Big Kansas Road Trip is May 7-10, 2020, in Brown, Doniphan, and Nemaha counties in beautiful northeast Kansas.

If you have ever wanted to take a road trip and explore, mark these dates on your calendar.

But why wait until then? There are 82,000 square miles of Kansas to explore, and daylight is burning.

See you on the road.

Steve Snook is a business owner and resident of Hutchinson.