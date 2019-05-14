Today's Birthday (05/14/19). Your family business or shared accounts grow this year. Persistent actions expand your horizons. Good news lights up your summer, before changes impact your travel plans. Your exploration yields solid results next winter, motivating a creative shift. Work with a talented team to get farther.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Remind your partner of your appreciation. Express your love, support and encouragement. Together, you can cook up something wonderful. Find ways to share your heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Others give you a boost toward your goal. Hardships strengthen passion. Practice for excellence. Nurture your physical health and wellness. Take your best shot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Someone finds your wit attractive. Discuss fascinations and curiosities. Express your gratitude and appreciation. Charm and be charmed. Romance is in the air.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Beautify your spaces. Tend your garden, and enjoy the results. Decisions made now can have long-lasting impacts. Consider color, texture and pattern. Get family feedback.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Discuss creative ideas and possibilities. Discover solutions through networking and research. Add beautiful touches to a solid foundational structure. Pursue a passion project.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- You can turn a tidy profit. Make a financial decision you've been avoiding. Look before leaping. Avoid distractions, and flow around obstacles. Keep it positive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Pursue a personal passion. Realize something new about yourself. Express your feelings openly, and take another's advice to heart. You're growing stronger and more confident.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Think about what you love; your hopes, dreams, wishes and fantasies. Envision the qualities you'd like more of. Plan and schedule. Let your imagination run wild.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Collaborate with your team for a common cause. Community action gets positive results. Share what you're learning. Enjoy parties, conferences and social gatherings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Your passion can spark career advancement. Use the talents you've been practicing to accomplish fantastic results. Focus on the goal, and shoot.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Follow your heart where it leads. An exploration reveals treasures beyond your imagination. Pursue an exciting opportunity to discover new flavors, cultures and ideas.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- An idea you've been working on can get profitable. Collaborate to plug financial leaks and raise positive cash flow. Invest in home and family.