An important axiom in life is to avoid making important decisions when you’re tired or stressed.

The reasons should be self-evident, but experience has demonstrated that when we’re at the end of our ropes, we’re simply incapable of balancing costs and consequences correctly. Our rational minds cede power to our incoherent emotions. In short, this kind of decision making puts ourselves and others at risk.

That’s why it was so discouraging to see the Kansas House of Representatives vote to override their own midnight rule as May 4 segued into May 5. Leadership was determined to end the session quickly after an attempt to expand Medicaid this year fell apart.

Speakers on the House floor recalled why the midnight rule was put into place. Back in 2012, Rep. Rep. Bob Bethell died in a car accident on Interstate Highway 70, shortly after the Legislature had adjourned for the year. While the accident occurred in the middle of the evening, the body had just wrapped up two marathon negotiating days.

That’s the immediate, human cost of late hours. It’s easy to say that legislators shouldn’t drive if they are exhausted, but as humans we regularly overestimate our capacity and endurance.

That’s why we put regulations like the midnight rule in place. That’s why laws exist to penalize impaired drivers. That’s why law enforcement officers pull over people who speed. The general public — a general public that very much includes Kansas legislators — isn’t great at judging its ability behind the wheel when tired or stressed.

More broadly, though, we should also look carefully at the decisions lawmakers make during such times.

Leadership has a reason for holding sessions late. They know that representatives and senators tire. They know that representatives and senators want to get home. They understand that the longer and more grueling the session is, the easier time they may have in passing their preferred versions of legislation. And the decisions made at the end of session are often some of the biggest: Passing a budget and considering tax legislation were just two this year.

The midnight rule makes sense. Leadership should take it more seriously in the future. Keeping lawmakers rested and on schedule is good for them, for their constituents and for fellow drivers on Kansas roadways.

Yes, sessions may run long. But there’s always time for a good night’s sleep.

GateHouse Kansas