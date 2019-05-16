The Non-Appropriated Fund Property Sale is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and May 17 at 801 Riley Ave. For more information, call 684-2726/2727.

The Fort Leavenworth Mission Training Complex Health and Wellness Day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18 in the north parking lot of the MTC at 8 Sherman Ave. The event will feature a blood drive from 9 a.m. to noon. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org /group and enter Group Code: EG4U. There is a 5K run/walk with same-day registration from 8:15-8:45 a.m. A hot breakfast will be available for $5. The event is open to the public and will feature appearances by KC Wolf and the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders. For more information, call (913) 208-5510 or visit https://www.imathlete.com/events/WarfighterHealthandWellnessDay.

The Protestant Chapel Community’s send-out celebration is at 11 a.m. May 19 at Frontier Chapel. The celebration is in lieu of regular Sunday morning services. Watch care is provided during the service and a picnic will be provided outside Pioneer Chapel immediately following the service. In case of inclement weather, the picnic will move into Frontier Chapel.

The Human Animal Bond Inc. paint your pet event is 2-5 p.m. May 19 at St. Paul Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 209 N. 7th St., Leavenworth. For more information, call (913) 772-9971 or e-mail ruiegib@kc.rr.com.

The next Cultural and Area Studies Office panel discussion “Leveraging Culture and Language in ‘Influence’ Operations” is 1-3 p.m. May 21 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. This event is free and open to the public.

The Fort Leavenworth Dining Facility Asian-American and Pacific Islander heritage Month lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22. Cost is the standard meal rate of $5.60.

he Fort Leavenworth Historical Society Presentation History vs. Hollywood: “Waterloo” is at 7 p.m. May 23 in the Jahn Room of the Leavenworth Public Library. For more information, call (913) 682-5666.

Memorial Day Activities are planned both on and off post. The Memorial Day observance at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Road, Leavenworth, is at 9 a.m. May 28. The Memorial Day observance at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, 395 Biddle Blvd., is at 11:40 a.m.

The Army Community Service self-defense for women class is 5:30-8 p.m. July 18 at Harney Sports Complex. This is a free event. Participants will learn physical techniques, verbal skills, assertiveness and self-awareness. For more information and to enroll, call 684-2800.

Leisure Travel Services has discounted tickets and special offers for military, family members, retirees and DoD civilians. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 310 McPherson Ave. Call 684-2580 or visit https://leavenworth.army.mwr.com/programs/leisure-travel-services.

Family Cosmic Bowling is 9 p.m. to midnight every first Saturday of the month at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Two hours of bowling and shoe rental is $5 per person. For information, call (913)