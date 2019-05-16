Thursday

May 16, 2019 at 7:56 AM


Newton fourth-grade students gathered at the Harvey County fairgrounds last week to participate in the annual Agriculture and Conservation Festival put on by the Harvey County Conservation District. Students learned about conservation and the environment, as well as local wildlife, through the many stations set up as part of the festival — which included an interactive skit about the prairie ecosystem, models illustrating water contamination/pollution and erosion, a walk-through trailer exploring the world of soil and more.