Leavenworth County residents who are interested in the future development of the county are invited to attend a public meeting next week at the Basehor Community Library.

The meeting is being conducted as part of a process that will result in a new comprehensive plan for Leavenworth County.

The comprehensive plan, which is sometimes referred to as a master plan, will provide a future land use plan, according to Jeff Joseph, director of the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department.

Joseph said the comprehensive plan for the county was put together in 2008.

In February, Leavenworth County commissioners approved a contract with the company Olsson, Kansas City, Missouri. The company will produce a new comprehensive plan for the county at a cost of $288,800.

Joseph said the process being used to put together the comprehensive plan should take about a year.

This process will include various public meetings including next week’s visioning workshop.

The visioning workshop is scheduled for 3-6:30 p.m. May 23 at the Basehor Community Library, 1400 158th St.

Representatives of Olsson will be putting together a Stakeholder and Citizen Advisory Committee. And people wanting to join this committee are encouraged to attend the visioning workshop.

Membership in the SCAC will require participation in future meetings.

People who plan to attend the visioning workshop are encouraged to email county officials at compplan@leavenworthcounty.org in advance of the meeting, said Krystal Voth, deputy director of the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department.

People who are unable to attend the visioning workshop can still join the SCAC, Joseph said.

“The thing is they have to be committed,” he said.

In addition to the advisory committee, members of the public will have other opportunities to participate in the development process for the comprehensive plan including an online survey, focus groups and open houses.

More information about the process can be found on a website that has been set up for the comprehensive plan. That website is www.lvcountyplan.com

