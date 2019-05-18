Sarah Evans was recently recognized for outstanding work promoting literacy skills at Central Heights Elementary School.

“Teachers are the heart of the educational process,” Kansas Reading Roadmap officials said.

As part of National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 6-10, the Kansas Reading Roadmap (KRR) honored a teacher at each of their 58 partner schools across the state. The KRR Outstanding Early Literacy Teacher award recognizes a teacher who contributes significantly to early literacy at their school.

KRR asked schools to nominate a teacher who has played a critical role in the school to help students succeed in reading. The 58 nominees were honored by KRR within their respective schools during National Teacher Appreciation Week. As a part of the program, Evans is now in the running for an even greater honor: those 58 nominees will be considered by KRR for the statewide Outstanding Early Literacy Teacher of the Year honor, to be awarded at the organization’s state conference in August.

“The Reading Roadmap works with teachers both during and after school,” said Andrew Hysell, KRR Director. “Teachers are essential to helping children read to their fullest capability. Kansas has great teachers, and we want to honor them for the work they do to promote literacy.”

Since 2013, KRR has worked with elementary schools and Boys & Girls Clubs across the state, aligning afterschool, summer and family engagement programs with school data. KRR seeks to ensure all students read at grade level upon entering the fourth grade. KRR is a partnership between local schools, the Kansas Technical Assistance System Network (TASN), and the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF).