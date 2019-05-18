Veterans needing a ride to the VA Hospital in Topeka can join a free shuttle service.

Fort Scott American Legion Post 25 is sponsoring a free shuttle service to any veteran that needs transportation to the VA for medical appointments. The shuttle will have stops in Ottawa on Mondays and Tuesdays. Veterans must have an appointment scheduled between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The VA shuttle has room for five passengers and riders must preregister for a seat. Seats are open to any area veteran on a first come, first served basis.

To register, call (785) 925-0261 or email carljowers@gmail.com to schedule their seat. All seat reservations must be scheduled by 5 p.m., the day prior to their appointment.

The departure time is based upon the time of first appointment of the day at the VA Medical Center day. Riders will be notified of the shuttle departure time the evening before their ride.

Veterans living near Louisburg and Ottawa will be picked up at one of our predetermined stops to ride the shuttle and returned to the same spot after the final appointment of the day.

The shuttle does not accommodate wheelchairs or pets. Only certified service dogs are permitted on the shuttle. Oxygen tanks are not permitted on the shuttle. Oxygen concentrators are allowed.

Family members may not ride with the veterans on the shuttle. However, those veterans who need a caregiver to accompany them must have a signed note from their doctor attesting that the veteran requires a caregiver to accompany them to and from their appointment.