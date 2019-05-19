Helen Stevens of Hutchinson will have her 80th birthday on May 22.

Helen was born to Orval "Jack" and Christina (Kahler) Parks on May 22, 1939. She was the second of three children, a brother (deceased) and a sister living in Hutchinson. Helen has lived and worked in many stated and returned to Hutchinson after living in Oklahoma for many years.

Helen will celebrate with family at a cook-out.

Hosting the event will be her three daughters, Delta (Tom) Holderness of Rockaway Beach, Oregon; Nancy DenHartog of Anderson, South Carolina; April (Jordan) Basgall of Hutchinson; granddaughter Julie (Justin) Prieu of Anderson, South Carolina; grandson Samuel Basgall; great-grandson Jonathon Prieu and numerous other family members.

If you would like to wish Helen a happy birthday, cards may be sent to 2407 N. Tyler, Hutchinson, KS 67502.