Aidan, 14, is smart, funny and optimistic.

He is a hands-on teen who enjoys building and fixing things. Aidan aspires to one day become a mechanic.

He enjoys spending time outdoors and fishing, which he finds relaxing. Aidan enjoys spending time with animals, especially dogs and horses. While Aidan enjoys joking around and having fun, he also knows how to take responsibility and isn't afraid to pitch in and help around the house.

Aidan would like a family who can laugh and joke with him and take him fishing. He would prefer to be an only child or have older siblings. A committed, loving and nurturing family that is willing to advocate for Aidan and help him reach his goals would be well-suited to Aidan.

To learn more about Aidan, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7388.