A heavy thunderstorm that hit Kansas on Saturday evening caused the National Weather Service in Wichita to issue a flood warning for Saline and McPherson counties through Sunday afternoon.

And even though Sunday had sunny skies once more, just in time for Salina South and Central high school commencement ceremonies, the heavy rainstorms aren't over yet.

According to a situation report from the National Weather Service in Wichita, widespread heavy rainfall is expected in the area Monday afternoon through midday Tuesday.

Heavy rain is expected to begin falling again between 2 and 5 p.m. Monday in the area and continue throughout the night, according to the NWS. There also is a chance for half-dollar size hail and up to 60 mph winds accompanying this latest storm.

With an estimate of 3 to 4 inches of rain predicted in Saline County and surrounding areas by Tuesday, the result may be significant rising of river levels and creeks with some bodies of water likely exceeding flooding stage.

Local intense rainfall may also lead to flash flooding in some parts of Salina and other towns and on rural roads and fields. Drivers are warned that torrential rainfall will cause low visibility.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office also warns drivers not to drive on flooded roads or to turn around when coming across barricades marking flooded areas.

On Saturday, between 2 to 3 inches of rain fell in Saline and McPherson counties, according to the NWS.

The result led to the temporary shutdown of southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 135 between mile markers 44 and 92, near the Assaria to Bridgeport exits, due to flooding and wrecks, according the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Flooding issues also were reported in the Lindsborg, Marquette and Assaria areas Saturday night.

Because of Saturday's rainfall and expected rainfall Monday and Tuesday, the NWS also warned the Smoky Hill River near Enterprise, the Solomon River near Niles and the Saline River at Tescott may exceed flood stage by the middle of the week.

The forecast for the rest of the week indicates that periodic chances for thunderstorms will continue from Wednesday through Saturday, with strong to severe storms possible with local heavy rainfall.

Some residual flooding also may linger from heavy rainfall earlier in the week.