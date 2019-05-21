When the 65th annual 3i SHOW concluded in March, plans for the 66th 3i SHOW were already underway.

Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, organizer and manager of the 3i SHOW said the March dates that have taken place the last three years will remain.

The 2020 3i SHOW was set for March 19-21, 2020.

"WKMA firmly believes that the March dates fall at the perfect time when farmers, ranchers and producers are able to attend," 3i SHOW president Eddie Estes said in a news release. "Next year will be the third year with the new March dates, and we look forward to continued regrowth."

Estes also stated that the 2019 3i SHOW was met with success.

"We had 39 new exhibitors for inside this year compared to last year," Estes said. "We're hoping for another great turnout for everyone that attends."

WKMA state that exhibitors are encouraged to submit suggestions for events, demonstrations, and presentations for next year.

"Exhibitor surveys returned to date indicate positive feedback regarding attendance on Thursday and especially on Saturday, providing promising leads," Estes said.

A new pricing structure featuring bigger multi-lot discounts for the 2020 3i SHOW showcases will be available.

Exhibitors indicated from feedback surveys that they would expand their exhibits if the discounts were applied earlier.

The goal of the new pricing structure is to encourage companies that have scaled back to expand once again as the ag economy continues to be difficult.

Some of the returning events for 2020 are the High School Ag Career Day and Agri-Business Hiring Event with discussions being held of bringing a live cattle chute demonstration, a bull sale, and the Kansas convoy for Special Olympics.

For more information on how to be an exhibitor and demonstrator for the 66th annual 3i SHOW, visit www.3ishow.com or call (620) 227-8082.

