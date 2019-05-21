There is a new look to the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce website as the chamber launched its new design to be more mobile responsive that will allow user access to the site either by cellphone or tablet.

"We began working on the updates and design concepts six months ago, with the ultimate goal being to create a clean, professional, and easy to navigate website," said Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce president Tara Burkhart in a news release. "The site has a more streamlined look and provides a more inviting online experience for potential new members and current members.

"Potential new members can easily find the Chamber’s mission, benefits of membership, and how to join the Chamber; while current members can seamlessly navigate and login to their membership account and access the Chamber’s event calendar."

For more information about the new website, contact the chamber at 620-227-3119 or visit www.dodgechamber.com.

"We know that most people are constantly on the go and accessing websites from their phones," Burkhart said. "It was imperative that the chamber’s website was mobile friendly."

