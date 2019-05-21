Friday evening was a busy night for meteorologists as severe thunderstorms and tornadoes took place throughout Ford County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service in Dodge City initially reported a thunderstorm at 8:37 p.m. near Fowler that produced a tornado as it moved into Ford County and Clark County.

At 9:20 p.m. a tornado was reported on the ground near the city of Ford that moved northeast towards Spearville, Windhorst and Bellefont before entering Edwards County around 10 p.m.

As of 10:45 p.m. Friday, no injuries had been reported in Ford County.

Other reports indicated the tornado hit near Minneola with damage reported at several locations.

According to submitted damage reports, the locations of the damage done in Ford County is as follows: house damage at 115 Road and Wrangler Road; 117 Road and Wildfire Road and 131 Road and Nickel Road.

There was shed damage done at 118 Road and Whirlwind Road and 120 Road and Valley Road.

The extent of the damage to these locations is unknown at this time.

The National Weather Service reported at least four tornadoes touched down throughout Ford County.

"The tornado that touched down near southwest Minneola into Ford County was registered as an E-F3," NWS meteorologist Larry Ruthi said. "The tornado that touched down east of the city of Ford was an E-F2.

"Winds were as high as 138 miles per hour in the E-F3."

For the rest of the week, Ruthi forecasted that Tuesday will see precipitation with a chance of week tornadoes northeast of Dodge City with moisture returning Wednesday night.

Severe weather will return to the area Thursday as well as Friday night into Saturday.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com