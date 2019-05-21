On May 10, the Adult Learning Center held a graduation ceremony for 12 students graduating from the General Educational Development program.

In a news release from Dodge City Community College, Adult Learning Center director Brandie Ferguson said many students who complete the GED program do so for job opportunities, advancement, further education or training.

"We encourage transitioning to post-secondary education at DCCC for as many students as we can," Ferguson said in the news release. "One student has already earned her CNA certification and two others are registered for fall classes.

"At least half the class is going on to some form of advanced instruction."

The GED program requires students to attend classes for at least eight hours per week with assessments done for the students before the start of their program.

To measure the students' progress, 40 more hours of assessments are done.

Going into next year, there will be four opportunities for students to begin the GED program with expanded signup dates.

For more information on the GED program or to sign up for next year, contact the Adult Learning Center at 620-225-4230.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.