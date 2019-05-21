Arlington man pleads to gun charge

ARLINGTON — Codey Elsasser, 26, Arlington, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Wichita to possessing a short-barreled rifle that was not registered as required by federal law, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Elsasser led Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a 100-mph chase after troopers tried to stop him. He drove from Barton County to Rice County before stopping, the release said.

In the car, troopers found a .223 caliber rifle with a barrel length of 10 and 5/8 inches, a 9 mm pistol, a 12 gauge shotgun, a bulletproof vest and parts of a homemade silencer, the release said. He was a convicted felon and was prohibited from having firearms. He admitted he smoked methamphetamine the morning of the arrest, the release said.

Sentencing is slated for July 29. The parties have agreed to recommend a sentence in a range of 63 to 78 months in federal prison, the release said.