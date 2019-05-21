In an effort to "grow their own," Dodge City USD 443 has began its Para-To-Teacher program with a partnership with Newman University.

According to USD 443 public information officer Kerri Baker, the program is for paraprofessionals to earn a teaching degree with little to no debt.

"It is a pilot program we started," Baker said. "We feel growing our own teachers is a tremendous way to build up our staff and have good quality teachers for our students."

USD 443 will offer a $1,000 scholarship per semester for up to three semesters for students that do not qualify for full financial aid.

The teacher will also need to teach at USD 443 for at least two years or they will have to repay funds at a prorated portion.

For those that do not complete the program, they will need to repay the scholarship funding.

"If you receive your 60 credit hours, whether at Dodge City Community College or other institution," Baker said, "you can go to school and end up with the little to no debt.

"This will be particularly for elementary teaching."

The program will be 18 months after the participant finishes their associates degree and will be designed to take place while the participant is working as well.

For more information on how to sign up for the Para-To-Teacher program, contact USD 443 director of human resources Ramona Nance, at (620) 371-1001 or nance.ramona@usd443.org.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com