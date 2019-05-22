Would all advocates of democratic socialism with it's "free' programs please read The Associated Press article titled "Medicare, SS fiscal futures shaky" in the April 23 issue of the Journal.

The article points out that the looming insolvency of those programs, with that failing predicted by history.

Socialist programs are not free but are paid for by taxpayer dollars. When socialist programs are expanded or new ones instituted, the end result will be the devouring of the national income, both personal and corporate.

The end result will be destruction of the economy and the middle class. Rather than utopia, we would be a poverty-stricken nation.

Harlan Hobbs, Phillipsburg