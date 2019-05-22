Two safes filled with jewelry, cash and other documents were taken Tuesday from a residence in the 1600 block of West Republic Avenue.

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department, a 49-year-old resident returned home about 7 a.m. Tuesday to find damage to a window next to the front door.

Upon entering the home, she discovered two safes in the bedroom were missing. One safe contained miscellaneous jewelry and a large amount of cash, and the other safe contained miscellaneous documents, Forrester said.

Total loss of the safes and their contents, plus damage to the window, is estimated at $8,800, Forrester said. There are no suspects.