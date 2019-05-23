OBERLIN — A Almena man was killed in a two vehicle wreck Wednesday at the intersection of 1700th Road and K Lane, about 6 miles east of Oberlin.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Thomas D. Bauer, 69, of Almena, was northbound on 1700th Road about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday when, for an unknown reason, he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of K Lane. Bauer's truck struck a Ford F250 pickup driven by Tyrel R. Prideaux, 30, of Atwood, and came to rest in the northwest ditch on its passenger side.

Bauer, who had fatal injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said. Prideaux was uninjured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the report said.