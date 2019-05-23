Matt and Krista Morrison, owners and operators of Gibson's Pharmacy, have been recognized by the Dodge City Community College Foundation for their donation to the foundation for the The Gibson’s Pharmacy Wellness Track that was installed inside the DCCC Student Activities Center on the upper level, summer 2018.

"The Morrisons and Gibson’s Pharmacy generously made a pledge donation to help complete a walking track in the Student Activities Center," said DCCC Foundation director Christina Haselhorst in a news release. "It is exciting to work with the Morrison Family.

"I have been inspired by their vision for the future of DCCC and for this community.

"The track has become rather busy, during inclement weather especially, and the college has also been able to use it for employee functions as well."

Lifelong Dodge City natives, Matt and Krista Morrison have been the owners of Gibson's Pharmacy since November 2015 when Matt took over operations from his parents.

In September 2017, the Morrisons moved the pharmacy to its current location of 2401 Central Avenue.

"Matt and Krista are following the footsteps of Matt’s parents, Mike and Marsha Morrison," said foundation major gifts chair Greg Goff. "This outstanding family continues a legacy of support through this donation of the track."

The Gibson’s Pharmacy Wellness Track is open to the public in the Student Activities Center Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be closed by 4 p.m. on game days.

"It has not only given the public a place to walk on a quality surface indoors, it has also been a huge addition for our athletic teams during inclement weather," said DCCC athletic director Jacob Ripple.

The track is closed on weekends, all major holidays and if the Student Activities Center is used as an emergency shelter.

"I would like to thank the people of southwest Kansas and Dodge City who have supported us all these years," Matt Morrison said to the Globe previously.

For more information on Gibson's Pharmacy, visit www.gibsonrx.com.

"There are also many options to explore to help grow Dodge City Community College," Haselhorst said. "The foundation’s sole purpose is to support DCCC through donations for scholarships, programs and projects."

For more on how to donate to the DCCC Foundation, become a volunteer or questions on naming opportunities, contact Haselhorst at foundation@dc3.edu or (620) 225-9541 or visit www.dc3.edu/foundation-alumni/.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com