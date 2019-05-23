Roman Del Real, 33, of Dodge City, was sentenced to 154 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

The sentencing took place in Ford County District Court on Wednesday with Judge Sidney R. Thomas presiding, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

A news release from the attorney general's office said that in February, Del Real had pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

The charge came from a crime incident that occurred in October 2016 that was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation; Dodge City Police Department; Ford County Sheriff’s Office; Garden City Police Department; Finney County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Department of Revenue Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Prosecuting the case was Assistant Kansas Attorney General Melissa G. Johnson, former assistant attorney general Jason B. Oxford and late-assistant attorney general Steven W. Wilhoft.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.