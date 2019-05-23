On May 19, the Dodge City Education Center held its graduation ceremony at the Dodge City High School Auditorium.

In partnership between Southwest Plains Regional Service Center in Sublette and Dodge City USD 443, the Dodge City Education Center provides an adult high school diploma program.

Motivational speaker, consultant and teacher Joe Coles was the guest speaker at the ceremony. He told the graduates what they had accomplished was "uncommon."

"Uncommon leaders do the hard work," Coles said. "Their action speaks louder than their words. They always show up. Reach out to others to make a difference.

"The word 'ubuntu' is an African term which means, 'I am because we are.'

"This means it is not about you, it is not about me, it is about we. 'All of us together.' "

Dodge City High School principal Jacque Feist and USD 443 superintendent Fred Dierksen presented 21 out of 31 graduates with their diplomas.

The diploma recipients were Esequiel Herrera III, Susana Beatriz Jimenez Urena, Edgar Eduardo Ajqui Luis, Gina Castro, Emily Monique Suarez, Monica L. Velasquez, Jasmin R. Medrano, Mona Kay Howard, Felisha Michelle Neyer, Francisca Velasquez Ralios, Hector Alcala, Abdiaziz Adow, Benito Rafael Carrera, Jose Martin Paz, Sierra Illk, Maria Guadalupe Salto, Jesse Rodriguez Jr., Jamila Mubarak Elmi, Christopher Nicolas Shahidi, Isak Cabrera, Yudith Benitez, Ana I. Cespedes, Nancy Escarcega, Trini Garcia, Cristina Hernandez, Carlos Javier Hidalgo Aguilar, Perla C. Marino, Annette Rivas, Chelsea Schroeder and Elpidia Solorzano Ahumada.

"To be inspired is great, but to inspire others is incredible," Coles said. "Be the best you can be and lead by example.

"Take what you have learned and use this to go out and make a difference with others in this world."

