Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.75; Milo $3.35; Soybeans $7.21
PCP prices: Wheat $4.08; Corn $3.76; Milo/cwt. $5.96; Soybeans $7.48
Scoular: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.98; Milo $3.68; Soybeans $7.57
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.75; Milo $3.35; Soybeans $7.21
PCP prices: Wheat $4.08; Corn $3.76; Milo/cwt. $5.96; Soybeans $7.48
Scoular: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.98; Milo $3.68; Soybeans $7.57
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.