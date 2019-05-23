Through a combined effort, the elders and staff of SunPorch of Dodge City began collecting aluminum cans for recycling in order to raise funds for a bus that will be able to eliminate a transportation need.

According to SunPorch activity director Gina Salmans, the funds raised through the recycling will go toward the Better Bus Fund.

"Cans are being collected now and we are looking into other recyclables such as cardboard, plastic and glass," Salmans said in a news release. "Yes, we need money for a bus but this project also benefits the environment today and in generations to come.

"While SunPorch representatives are excited to do our part, we also seek the community’s help."

The established Better Bus Fund was made possible from the family of longtime SunPorch resident Loreen Pruett.

"That memorial fund in Loreen’s honor enabled us to make our first move forward," said SunPorch marketing and community liaison Debbie Allen. "We greatly appreciate her family’s generosity."

As plans for a new bus continue, SunPorch recently added a 2002 Dodge 3500 van accustomed with a wheelchair lift.

"We are happy to have this van but it has limited use," Allen said. "It is only for in-town medical appointments and small group outings. "But we still desperately need a large bus for longer trips and large group outings.

"There is a possibility we can buy a city bus that will retire from service soon."

For more information, contact Allen or SunPorch Administrator Ryan Salinas at 620-227-7512.

To make a financial donation, they can be made to the SunPorch of Dodge City Better Bus Fund, 501 W. Beeson, Dodge City, KS 67801 with checks by mail or in person at the SunPorch office.

Donations are tax deductible as SunPorch is a 501c3 nonprofit.

