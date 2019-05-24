Two men remained at large on Friday morning after an overnight armed robbery of a convenience store and gas station in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, authorities said.

The robbery was reported at 11:13 p.m. Thursday at the Kwik Shop, 746 N.E. Wabash.

According to Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen, two men entered teh business and demanded money from a store clerk at gunpoint.

The robbers made off with an unknown amount of cash.

The assailants were last seen running northwest from the business.

The police department released surveillance photos of the robbers on Friday morning.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.