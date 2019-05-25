Several Memorial Day ceremonies will take place Monday at several locations in Dodge City and Fort Dodge.

During the 17th annual Memorial Day Service at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Dodge, 11560 US Highway 400, the guest speaker will be U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature master of ceremonies retired Lt. Col. Lejay Warren, U.S. Army Reserves; the U.S. Army; U.S. Marine Corps; U.S. Air Force; Reverend Randall Jahnke; National Anthem singer Christina Haselhorst; Pledge of Allegiance by Wright Wonder Workers and DIY 4-H Clubs; Calvary Re-enactment Troop of the Riderless Horse by Calder McCollum; placing of wreaths; memorial balloon release; Roll Call provided by Staff Sgt. Andrew Catterson, U.S. Marine Corps; Honor Guard by McConnell Air Force Base; Amazing Grace performed by Levi Selfridge (bagpipes); Three Volley Salute by the U.S. Army National Guard and Taps by Skyler Childress.

The American Legion Riders and all other riders have been invited to attend.

According to Lori Snyder, with Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Dodge, a reception will be held following the ceremony at the Kansas Soldier's Home administrative building.

Seating will be limited so the public that attends is asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

Handicapped parking will be available near the shelter area with additional parking set in the Phase II area.

According to Dodge City officials, the American GI Forum in Dodge City will hold a ceremony at Maple Grove Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Activities will start at the Avenue of Flags and end up at the memorial on the east side of the property.

Regarding grave decorations, Dodge City Parks and Facilities have stated that all temporary decorations placed for Memorial Day on and around headstones must be removed before 8 a.m. Monday, June 10.

According to city public information specialist Abbey Martin, temporary decorations include artificial and real flower arrangements, toys and stuffed animals, wreaths, potted plants, flags, figurines not more than 18-inches in height and hanging iron planters.

Beginning Monday morning, to assist the staff in mowing and trimming the cemetery, any items left at that time will be removed.

The Cemetery Caretaker will remove decorations from any grave space outside of approved periods and outside of designated days.

For a complete list of days decorations are permitted, see the rules posted at the cemetery office.

"Cut and artificial flowers are allowed at all times in the cemetery as long as they are maintained in permanently installed receptacles as permitted under regulations," Martin said. "The use of glass jars, bottles, tin cans, and the like for containers for artificial and cut flowers is strictly prohibited.

"At their discretion, cemetery staff will remove withered and faded flowers or artificial flowers once they become unsightly.

"The staff works diligently to maintain the cemetery and provide an appropriate resting place for family and loved ones.

"Your cooperation in helping them complete that work is appreciated."

For additional information contact Kevin Norton or Caitlyn Alvarado at 620-225-8160.

City offices in Dodge City will also be closed on Monday.

The public transportation buses will not run on Monday but the schedule will resume to regular hours on Tuesday.

For the weekend, the Convention and Visitors Bureau Visitors Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday as they have begun their summer hours schedule.

The sanitation department will not be picking up on Monday but will resume services on Tuesday.

The city is asking residents to have polycarts placed at the curb by 7 a.m. Grass and limb routes will also be picked up later than normally scheduled, grass karts are to be left at the curb until they have been serviced.

The CREW recycle center will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bins at the Civic Center and recycle center are available at all times.

"We encourage the public to participate in the Memorial Day activities and have a safe weekend," said Martin.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com