Jerry and Glenda Martin, Hutchinson, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 1, at 1011 West First Ave.

Jerry and Glenda were high school sweethearts at Hutch High, and were married June 1, 1964, in Newkirk, Oklahoma.

Jerry retired from the US Army after 20 years and Hutch Post Office, and Glenda retired from TECH.

Their children are Jolynn Martin, Hutchinson, and Sam and wife Katy Martin, Langdon.

They have five grandchildren and three step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.