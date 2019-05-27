WICHITA — For the Sedgwick High School girls’ track team, Grace Thompson claimed four medals, including a pair of state titles to put the Cardinals in a tie for fifth place during Class 2A competition at the state track championships Friday through Sunday at Cessna Stadium.

Garden Plain won the girls’ team competition with 71.5 points, followed by Bennington at 57, Bluestem at 33, Sterling at 32 and Sedgwick and Ellis tied for fifth at 31.

Goessel tied for 29th with eight points. Remington was tied for 43rd with one point.

Stanton County won the boys’ competition with 48 points, followed by Hillsboro with 47, Maranatha Academy at 51, Rossville at 39 and Smith Center at 37.

Remington was 41st with three points. Sedgwick was tied for 42nd at two points.

Thompson won the discus in 131-4 and the shot put in 39-2. Shot put was interrupted by thunderstorms and completed Sunday.

“(The shot put) wasn’t the distance I was hoping for, but I will take it,” Thompson said. “Being here all day (Saturday) took it’s toll. This gave me a chance to regroup. (Reduced to four attempts) was really tough. Usually in a six-throw meet, I don’t take a lot of warm-ups. I was really nervous in warm-ups. When it started raining, the ring got slicker and I couldn’t build up speed as much.”

Thompson took second in the 100-meter dash in 12.59 and sixth in the 200-meter dash in 26.64.

“I felt pretty good in the 100,” Thompson said. “In the disc, I didn’t know I was in second until I won it. I thought I was leading. In the 200, I was pretty tired.”

Thompson is a junior.

“I don’t usually don’t do any meets in the summer,” she said. “I usually just work out to stay in shape. I work out with my father to get my technique better. I put a lot of pressure on myself. Next year, I plan to be more relaxed.”

Emma Rogers placed 10th in the 400-meter dash in 26.64.

The Sedgwick boys took seventh in the 4x800-meter relay team in 8:44.10.

Garrison Harris placed 14th in the 1,600-meter run in 4:56.11.

The Remington girls placed 12th in the 4x800-meter relay in 11:01.28.

Cora Thiel finished 13th in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.24. Lucy Brown was 14th in the 1,600-meter run in 5:55.21.

For the Remington boys, Asher Brown was 11th in the 1,600-meter run in 4:47.36. Paul Fasnacht finished 15th in the 200-meter dash in 24.85. Toby Lewis was 16th in the 400-meter dash in 54.04.

Remington was 12th in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:38.91.

For the Goessel girls, Stephany Meyer was 12th in the long jump in 15-4 3/4.

Friday’s results — The Remington boys claimed a medal when Asher Brown took sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:18.46.

For the Remington girls, Lucy Brown claimed the last medal in the 3,200-meter run, taking eighth in 12:51.20. Audrey Van Zelfden was 14th in 13:33.62.

Goessel’s Elsie Clark finished second in the girls’ high jump at 5-2, taking second in a five-way tie-breaker.

Sedgwick’s Hailey Atwill was 15th in in the girls’ 3,200-meter run in 13:36.29.

Area results

G-Goessel, R-Remington, S-Sedgwick

GIRLS

100-m. dash — 2. Thompson S 12.59.

4x800-m. relay — 12. Remington 11:01.28.

1,600-m. run — 14. L.Brown R 10:18.46.

Discus — 1. Thompson S 131-4.

400-m. dash — 10. Rogers S 1:04.59, 13. Thiel R 1:05.24.

200-m. dash — 6. Thompson S 26.64.

Shot put — 1. Thompson S 39-2.

Long jump — 12. Meyer G 15-4 3/4.

BOYS

4x800-m. relay — 7. Sedgwick 8:44.10.

1,600-m. run — 11. A.Brown R 4:47.36, 14. Harris S 4:56.11.

200-m. dash — 15. Fasnacht R 24.85.

400-m. dash — 16. Lewis R 54.04.

4x400-m. relay — 12. Remington 3:38.91.

Friday’s results

Class 2A

G-Goessel, R-Remington, S-Sedgwick.

GIRLS

3,200-m. run — 8. L.Brown R 12:51.20, 14. Van Zelfden 13:33.62, 15. Atwill S 13:36.29.

High jump — 2. Clark G 5-2.

BOYS

3,200-m. run — 6. A.Brown R 10:18.46.