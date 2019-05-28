The ninth annual Main Street Festival is returning this Saturday in downtown Dodge City.

According to Main Street coordinator Coral Leal, this year's event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Z98 Great Quack Attack will start at 1:30 p.m. along 1st Avenue and feature the fastest river found in the southwest, built by the Dodge City Fire Department.

The Main Street Festival is geared toward children and families to showcase the downtown area and familiarize the community with what local businesses have to offer, Leal said.

"This event will feature a variety of entertainment and activities that attracts kids and adults of all ages, as well as food and merchandise from the downtown businesses and area food vendors," Leal said.

The event will include arts and crafts vendors, children’s art competitions, games, activities, a classic car show and a variety of local live music.

For more information about the Main Street Festival and the art competitions, visit the Main Street website at mainstreetdodgecity.org or contact Leal at 620-227-9501.

