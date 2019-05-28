This weekend at Village Square Mall in Dodge City, the Carson & Barnes Circus will bring elephants, unicorns and dinosaurs for its Circus Saurus event.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to take a bath with the elephants as well as see daredevils, tumbling acrobats, jugglers, clowns and aerial artists under the big top in the mall parking lot.

Saturday shows are at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, shows are held at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

According to a new release, bath times with the elephants are on Saturday at noon.

Artists from around the world will send everyone on a mythological quest where fantasies and dreams become a reality. The quests will feature mystical creatures coming to life.

For more information and tickets call 580-743-7292.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com