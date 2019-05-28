A one-stop-shop website has launched for the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau, Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce and Dodge City/Ford County Economic Development Corporation.

The new site, www.dodgecityliveworkplay.com, brings together what all three local entities have to offer.

"We’ve all concentrated on making our webpages customized for our particular audience, and with the development of this website, folks can use this one source to seek out all three organizations," said economic development executive director Joann Knight.

The website was created to meet the needs of a large varied audience of Dodge City citizens, individuals interested in building or growing a business, anyone planning to move to the community, or for people interested in any of the Dodge City tourist attractions.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this effort, and this webpage will give our new page more exposure, which means more benefits for our members," said chamber president Tara Burkhart.

The chamber also recently launched a new version of its website in correlation with the combined site.

Along with all three organizations, the website has an an events calendar, business development, or industry resources.

"We wanted to first thank those who supported us, before we launched this website and wanted to gather suggestion on how we could improve our community and communications," said CVB director Jan Stevens. "We’ve gotten some great suggestions, and are excited to implement them."

Knight added, "We are not yet done with our visits to the community leaders, but we wanted to get the combined website address out there so that everyone can use this resource."

Broken down by Live, Work, and Play tabs, the live tab is for economic development; work for the chamber and play for the CVB, that directs everyone to their individual websites.

For more information, visit www.dodgecityliveworkplay.com.

