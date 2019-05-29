ANTHONY - The end of the oil-drilling boom contributed to a sinking tax base in Harper County and that will spur the near-closing of the county landfill in a cost-cutting move.

The Harper County Landfill won’t completely shut down, but it no longer will accept household waste, household hazardous waste, and recyclables, effective June 1. The continuing operation - acceptance of construction and demolition materials - will be limited to one day a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

Coleman Teel, who co-owns with his wife the D’Mario’s restaurant in Harper, was among about 10 to 12 residents and business owners who attended a Harper County Commission meeting in Anthony this month to express concerns about the changes.

“They had made up their minds,” Teel said of the commission decision.

Waste Connections' Plumb Thicket Landfill will be the lone in-county option for disposal of household waste in Harper County.

“We’re just a landfill,” said Bailey Longbine, at Plumb Thicket. It does not accept recyclables there or household hazardous wastes such as chemicals and paints. It also does not accept construction and demolition waste from Harper County residents or businesses.

Economy hit

Two Harper County employees will be affected by the changes at the Harper County Landfill. They will be absorbed into other departments, according to Melinda McCurley, assistant to the Harper County Commission.

There will be no layoffs, she said.

Because the county will continue to run the construction and demolition site, it won’t be shutting down the landfill and does not have to close the household waste cell, she said.

County Commissioners are “pretty adamant that they will not raise taxes,” McCurley said.

“That would be correct,” Harper County Commission Chairman Brian Waldschmidt told The News.

“Our valuation has dropped significantly in the last three years,” Waldschmidt said.

In the 2013 tax year, Harper County’s total assessed valuation topped $113 million and the county mill levy was about 60 mills. Assessed valuation surged to a peak of nearly $136 million in 2014, and the county lowered the mill levy to 47 mills.

Since 2014, however, the assessed valuation has slipped with each year while the county has held the mill levy flat at approximately 59 mills.

“That mill levy I would expect to stay the same for quite a while,” McCurley said.

Waldschmidt said the assessed valuation of $94 million in 2018 will fall again in 2019.

Other factors are influencing the economy besides the ebbing of activity in the oilfields, he noted.

“Our population’s dropping pretty fast,” Waldschmidt said. People are dying and others aren’t moving into the county, he said.

Waldschmidt lives in the Anthony area and is in the real estate business. He said he couldn't sell a house there today to save his life.

“Homes aren’t selling and commercial businesses aren’t selling,” McCurley said.

EMS ramped up during the oil-drilling boom and it took a “pretty big cut” earlier, according to Waldschmidt. The commission has balanced cuts among other departments over the last few years, he said.

The county may have to look at other areas for cuts for the 2020 budget, but no other areas have been identified yet, McCurley indicated.

Options

“We actually have Harper County residents who bring trash to us every day,” said Plumb Thicket’s Longbine.

Waldschmidt said his local trash hauler in Anthony takes household waste to Plumb Thicket.

The three issues that brought people to the commission meeting, Teel said, were the loss at the Harper County Landfill of recycling and household hazardous waste sites and the one-day-a-week hours for construction and demolition waste disposal.

“They said they just didn’t have the money for it (Harper County Landfill), and they may not,” Teel said, but county officials were not aware enough of the budget for Teel’s comfort.

The household hazardous waste site in Pratt would be a 75-minute drive for some Harper County residents, Teel said.

Recycling has been free at the Harper County Landfill, and Teel said their restaurant took over two tons of recyclables to the landfill annually.

County officials said cardboard and paper were the only two recyclables on which they could make money, and with the lack of demand for other recyclables, some recyclables were ending up in the household waste landfill, Teel said.

McCurley pointed to the recent national news that China is no longer a market for U.S. recycled plastic. “China was the biggest purchaser,” she said, and now it’s hard to find an outlet for plastic.

Plumb Thicket is the destination for much of the household waste collected in Wichita, and recyclables collected there end up in South Hutchinson’s recycling operation for Stutzman Refuse Disposal, according to Stutzman’s Dustin Kalp. “We’re still recycling,” Kalp said. “It all comes here to be recycled,” Kalp said of the Wichita market.