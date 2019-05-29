A 29-year-old man was behind bars early Wednesday after his arrest in connection with the city's latest homicide, which occurred over the weekend in central Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Kristoffer Lee Klesath, of Topeka.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said Klesath was arrested about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the Saturday night shooting death of Darton A. Fields II, 34, of Topeka.

The location where Klesath was taken into custody wasn't released.

Klesath was booked at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held in connection with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $1 million.

The shooting incident in which Fields was killed occurred about 9:25 p.m. Saturday at 1235 S.W. Huntoon, the location of Charlie's Retail Liquor store, authorities said.

When officers arrived at the scene, bystanders were attempting to treat the shooting victim, later identified as Fields, police said.

Fields was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Topeka Capital-Journal records, Fields was the city's fourth homicide victim of 2019.

Topeka had recorded seven homicides by this time in 2018. The city finished 2018 with 17 homicides.