Summer is getting closer and the May Final Friday activities have been set this week.

From 5 to 7 p.m., multiple locations will kick off the day's events as Carnegie Center for the Arts featuring artist Joe Blackburn; Eryn's Downtown Center will have Flowers by Irene with a specialty cocktail and refreshments and Trail of Fame Museum, Boot Hill Antiques, and Marsico's restaurant open.

The carnegie will have wine, beer, and refreshments available as well.

Gift shop specials will be held at New Creation Studio and Red Beard Coffee will have double punches on Red Beard cards and specialty drinks available.

From 6 to 8 p.m., special guest artist Petr Grigorev and guild member Stephanie Keller will works on display at 2nd Ave. Art Guild. Wine and refreshments will be available.

Relay for Life will have a free hamburger feed from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Dodge City Community College Student Activity Center.

According to a news release from Final Friday organizers, there will be a survivor celebration, silent auction, entertainment, luminary tribute, kids games and screenings for those who attend the hamburger feed.

From 7 to 9 p.m., the music of the Clay Davenport Band, drinks and refreshments will be held at the Depot Theater.

Also from 7 to 9 p.m., Dodge City Brewing will have the music of Donnie Barrand and Friends acoustic band.

Boot Hill Distillery will have drink specials and the patio open from 8 to 10 p.m.

The Dodge City Trolley Service transportation will be available until 11 p.m.

