MAIZE — The Nickerson Panthers climbed a mountain Tuesday and came away with their fifth KSHSAA Baseball State Tournament title.

No. 3 seed Nickerson capped a monumental day in Reno County high school sports history with an 8-7 state championship victory against No. 4 seed Buhler at Maize High School. In a Class 4A state tournament that had been delayed by inclement weather since last Thursday and had a venue change that was announced Monday, the Panthers secured three victories Tuesday to win it all.

"It's great because this has been a long week with rain delays and everything, but the kids battled through it," NHS coach Deron McCue said. "They're a great group of kids. We lose seven seniors and they deserved it."

The Class 4A state tournament began in Salina last Thursday, but was pushed back five days by heavy rain and thunderstorms that made field conditions at Dean Evans Stadium unplayable. When action was halted, the quarterfinal game between Nickerson and No. 6 seed Tonganoxie was suspended with no score in the top of the second inning.

The Panthers finished their quarterfinal game with a 6-5 win over the Chieftains early Tuesday afternoon in Maize before dispatching No. 7 seed Mulvane 7-6 in a semifinal contest early Tuesday evening. The Crusaders ousted No. 1 seed Fort Scott 10-9 during a semifinal game in between.

That set up a Class 4A state championship game featuring two Reno County teams located less than 25 miles apart, and who had not played each other this season. But the title contest was delayed by two hours after lightning and a thunderstorm rolled through Maize, where the Eagles have an artificial turf field.

"In the summertime, the kids play four or five games in a day," McCue said. "I just didn't want to come back another day. I wanted to get it done all in one day because (the state tournament) has been so strung out. I am very proud of our team."

The Crusaders had early leads of 2-0 and 3-1. Ryan Henderson's two-out, two-run homer to left field in the top of the first kickstarted Buhler's attack before Chandler Eaton's two-out RBI single in the bottom half trimmed Nickerson's deficit to 2-1 after one inning. An Austin Spann single, an error and a fielder's choice from Colton Goans plated the Crusaders' third run in the top of the third.

But the Panthers used a pair of three-run innings in the third and fourth to solve Goans, Buhler's starting pitcher, and Taiden Hawkinson, who tossed an inning of relief.

After Caleb Jackson led off the Nickerson third with a triple to left field, Noah Salazar's RBI double went to the same location and made it 3-2 margin. Later in the inning, a walk to Carson Cornelius and a single from Tre Garcia led to Garrett Conde's two-out, two-run single that allowed the Panthers to take a 4-3 lead.

Nickerson piled on three more runs in the fourth after a single and a hit-by-pitch set up Eaton's one-out RBI single and, after another hit, Garcia followed with a two-run single.

A two-out RBI single from Salazar made it 8-3 Panthers after five innings.

Nickerson starting pitcher Johnny Huggard ended up with a complete-game victory after limiting the Crusaders' sixth-inning rally to four runs, keeping the Panthers in front 8-7. He allowed seven runs on nine hits with one strikeout and one walk overall.

Buhler struck quickly in the sixth, when Briggam McCurdy led off with a triple and scored as Goans was safe on a hit. Henderson's single moved Goans to third base before he came home on a wild pitch to make it 8-5. With one out, a RBI triple from Braden Sides and a run-scoring single from Connor Ogburn trimmed the Crusaders' deficit to one run.

With the potential go-ahead run at the plate, Huggard bounced back to end Buhler's threat by getting Cole Ely to foul out and Kaleb Wiggins to fly out.

The Crusaders attempted to rally against Huggard with two outs in the seventh, when Goans walked and Henderson followed with a single. But the Panthers became state champions after Reed Scott's fly ball to right field was caught by Jarron Kaufman.

Buhler coach John Neill said the difference came down to big innings.

"Their two big innings was what the difference was," Neill said. "We put one big inning together, but that wasn't enough today."

Neill said the state championship game was an excellent opportunity for Reno County to showcase its baseball talent.

"It's good for our area because we know them well and they know us well. We know them, personally, after playing baseball with them during the summer," Neill said. "At the beginning of the state tournament, we thought it would be cool to have a Reno County battle at the end."

Neill said Nickerson persevered in winning its state title.

"You have to tip your hat to (the Panthers) because they came out swinging it and came out with confidence," Neill said. "To play three games in one day, like they did, hat's off to them."

NHS completed its state tournament run with three one-run victories.

"We had a 5-0 lead in that first game (against Tonganoxie), had one bad inning, but found a way to win it," McCue said. "It was the same thing against Mulvane. We got up early, let them back in it, but that's baseball. We don't know what's going to happen, and that's why we play."

Garcia's three hits were a team-high for Nickerson, which finished with two hits apiece from Tanner Schrag, Salazar, Eaton and Cornelius. Henderson led Buhler (21-4) with three hits while Spann and Sides each contributed two hits.

NOTES: Nickerson won state championships in baseball in 1989 (Class 4-1A), 1990 (Class 4-1A), 1993 (Class 4A) and 2002 (Class 4A) ... Buhler won its only state title in baseball in 2016 (Class 4A).