Paula Sellens, member of the Dodge City American Legion Post 47 for 11 years, was sworn in as the President of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Kansas at the American Legion Department of Kansas annual convention in Hutchinson recently.

The convention was from May 17-19 and included activities with the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, and Sons of American Legion.

"I’m pleased to be chosen for this high honor," Sellens said in a news release. "My husband, Charlie, was re-elected Master-at-Arms during the convention.

"We’ll make a great team representing the American Legion Family in Kansas."

