The Combined Arms Research Library’s Summer Reading Program “Pages to Screen Movie Club” for ages 10 and up is 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. The next screening is June 4. Movies shown are inspired by young adult literature. Popcorn will be provided. Attending three or more events earns participants a personalized Hollywood star. For more information, call (913) 758-3006.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Summer Rock Painting class is 9:30-11:30 a.m. May 31 at Zais Park. This is a free event open to all ages. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Army Community Service Father-Daughter Tea Party is 1:30-3 p.m. June 1 at the Frontier Conference Center. This free event is part of the Family Advocacy Program’s prevention initiative advocating “Dads Make a Difference Month.” For more information or to register, call 684-2800.

The Summer Youth Bowling League meets June 3 through July 22 at the Strike Zone Bowling Center. The first league meeting is at 6:30 p.m. June 3. Youth leagues are ages 9-18, three games per night, no bumper, $6 per night; ages 6-8, three games per night, bumper optional, $6 per night; and ages 3-5, two games per night with bumpers, $5 per night. For more information and to sign up, call (913) 651-2195.

The Exceptional Family Member Program free recreational bowling is 9-11 a.m. June 8 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Army Community Service Father-Son Scavenger Hunt is 9:30-11 a.m. June 8 at Hunt Lodge. This free event is part of the Family Advocacy Program’s prevention initiative advocating “Dads Make a Difference Month.” Reservations are due May 31. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Kids Canvas Paint for Dad is 3-4 p.m. June 14 at the Fort Leavenworth Arts and Crafts Center, 310 McPherson Ave. Children will paint a canvas with the word “LOVE” along with their handprint as a gift for Father’s Day. Cost is $20 and includes materials and instruction. For more information, call 684-3373/3374.

The summer youth golf program meets from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays June 18 through Aug. 1 at Trails West Golf Course. First-time youth golfers are recommended to attend the Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills golf clinic prior to starting. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.

Child and Youth Services is enrolling for SUMMER PROGRAMS. Children must have an active CYS registration. For more information, call 684-5138 or visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil.

The Combined Arms Research Library Children’s storytime is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For more information, follow CARL on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Combinedarmsresearchlibrary.