Rebels fall

to Outlaws

CLEARWATER — The Newton Rebels fell to the Clearwater Outlaws 12-5 Wednesday in non-league play in Clearwater.

The results of the second game was not reported.

The Outlaws took a 2-1 lead through four innings. Newton came back with a three-run fifth inning, but the Outlaws put things away with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Terrell Huggins went two for two hitting for the Rebels.

Newton plays at 7:30 p.m. today against the Park City Rangers in non-league play at Robertson Field on the Life Prep Campus in Wichita.

Newton grad

takes honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Newton High School graduate Reagan McCloud, a senior baseball player at Tabor College, was named to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Scholar-Athlete Team for the 2019 season.

To be named to the team, “a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport, be of at least junior standing and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.”

McCloud pitched in three games this season, allowing no earned runs. He allowed just one hit with one walk and five strikeouts this season.

Tabor was 38-18, 23-10 in KCAC play.

Martens finishes

season at regionals

SACRAMENTO – Newton High School graduate Cory Martens competed in three events at the NCAA West Regionals Thursday through Saturday at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento.

Martens took 36th in the hammer throw at 58.73 meters (189-10) and 18th in the discus at 54.59 meters (178-9). He fouled out in the shot put.

Ware finishes

career at OU

NORMAN, Okla. — Sedgwick High School graduate Brylie Ware finished his senior season with the University of Oklahoma baseball team.

He played in 52 games this season, starting all 52. He hit .300 with six home runs and 35 RBIs. He also had 12 doubles and a triple. He drew 29 walks and had a .458 slugging percentage.

In three seasons, he hit .311 with 12 home runs and 107 RBIs.

He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection and was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore after transferring from Neosho County Community College.

Oklahoma finished the season 33-23, 11-13 in Big 12 play. The Sooners went 0-2 in the conference tournament.

Goertzen takes

CoSIDA honors

Bethel College senior track and field athlete Heath Goertzen was named to the College of Sports Information Directors of America Google Cloud Academic All-District First Team for the 2018-19 school year.

Goertzen is one of 36 candidates eligible to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American team in track and field.

Wedge named

WSU coach

WICHITA — Former Wichita State baseball player Eric Wedge has been named the new head baseball coach for the Shockers.

Wedge played three seasons for the Shockers from 1987 to 1989. He helped lead the Shockers to the 1989 College World Series title. He hit .333 in 226 games with 45 home runs and 206 RBIs. He also helped lead the Shockers to three Missouri Valley Conference titles.

He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the third round of the 1989 MLB Draft. He played part of four seasons in the Majors, appearing in 39 games and hitting .233 with 12 home runs and 12 RBIs.

He began his coaching career in the Cleveland Indians system in 1998 as manager of the Class A Columbus (Ga.) RedStixx of the South Atlantic League. The following season, he led Kinston of the Carolina League to the playoffs and was named league manager of the year.

He coached Class AA Akron of the Eastern League in 2000 and Class AAA Buffalo of the International League in 2001, winning the division and reaching the playoffs. He led the team to the IL finals the following season.

He managed the Indians from 2003 to 2009, winning the Central Division and reaching the ALCS in 2007.

He managed Seattle from 2011 to 2013.

He is 774-846 as an MLB manager.

He spent two seasons as an analyst for ESPN and a player development advisor for Toronto in 2016.

Wedge succeeds Todd Butler, who coached from 2014 to 2019 and was 169-180-1.

The Shockers were 28-31 this season, 9-15 in the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers went 2-2 in the conference post-season tournament.