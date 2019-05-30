1. Season announcement: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson. Free. Social hour starts in the lobby, followed by a multimedia presentation in the auditorium at 6 p.m. to announce the Fox's Live Season. There will be free popcorn available and the concession stand and bistro will be open serving candy, pop and alcoholic beverages. Season tickets and memberships go on sale Monday, June 3 at 9 a.m. and can be purchased by phone at 877-FOX-SHOW or in person at the Fox Box Office.

2. Bike Night for the animal shelter: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oliver's Beef & Brew, 925 E. 30th, Hutchinson. Bring the bikes and support the local animal shelter. Some pups will be on the patio, and the shelter will have their book of animals in need of their forever homes.

3. Adventures with 60 Degree Quilts Trunk Show: 2 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Sew In 2 Quilts, 126 N. Main, Hutchinson. Elizabeth Granberg, custom quilter, will show her Adventures with 60 Degree Quilts in two trunk show presentations. Contact the shop for more details at 620-860-9753.